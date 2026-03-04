A differently-abled female student steals the show as she participates in the University of Embu Miss Disability event (VIDEO)

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 - The University of Embu recently hosted an event dubbed Miss Disability, aimed at celebrating differently-abled students and empowering them to embrace their confidence.
During the event, one student stole the spotlight as she
confidently walked the runway, wearing a figure-hugging dress that highlighted
her poise and self-assurance.
Her performance impressed the audience and reminded everyone
that disability is not inability.
The event, which attracted students and staff, sought to
challenge stereotypes and promote inclusivity within the university community.
The annual event is part of ongoing efforts to encourage
differently-abled students to participate fully in social and cultural
activities.
Watch the video>>> below
University of Embu Miss Disability..... pic.twitter.com/IdX7eeb0Vz— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 4, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments