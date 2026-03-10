CCTV footage captures armed thugs attacking and robbing a man as he was waiting for the gate to be opened (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 10, 2026 - A chilling CCTV footage has surfaced online showing the moment a man was violently attacked and robbed by machete-wielding thugs while waiting for a gate to be opened.

In the disturbing footage, the victim is seen arriving outside a residential homestead and knocking on the gate as he patiently waits for someone inside to open it.

Moments later, three suspected robbers riding on a motorbike suddenly appear and approach him, catching him completely off guard.

Two of the thugs quickly jump off the motorbike and confront the victim, attacking and threatening him with machetes.

The terrified man is overpowered as the criminals rob him of his mobile phone, bag, and other personal belongings during the brief but violent encounter.

After carrying out the robbery, the attackers jumped back onto the motorbike and sped off, leaving the victim visibly shaken by the ordeal.

Watch the footage>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST