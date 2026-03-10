CCTV footage captures armed thugs attacking and robbing a man as he was waiting for the gate to be opened (VIDEO)

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 - A chilling CCTV footage has surfaced online showing the moment a man was violently attacked and robbed by machete-wielding thugs while waiting for a gate to be opened.
In the disturbing footage, the victim is seen arriving
outside a residential homestead and knocking on the gate as he
patiently waits for someone inside to open it.
Moments later, three suspected robbers riding on a
motorbike suddenly appear and approach him, catching him completely off
guard.
Two of the thugs quickly jump off the motorbike and
confront the victim, attacking and threatening him with machetes.
The terrified man is overpowered as the criminals rob him
of his mobile phone, bag, and other personal belongings during the brief
but violent encounter.
After carrying out the robbery, the attackers jumped
back onto the motorbike and sped off, leaving the victim visibly shaken by the
ordeal.
