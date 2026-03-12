Busted! The moment former High Court judge, JOSEPH MUTAVA, was arrested while soliciting a Ksh 10 million bribe from TUJU to influence a property dispute case (VIDEO)







Thursday, March 12, 2026 - Officials from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Monday arrested former High Court judge, Joseph Mutava, and advocate Kimani Wachira over an alleged bribery scheme linked to a commercial dispute currently before the High Court of Kenya.

According to the anti-graft agency, Mutava, Wachira, and two other suspects were arrested following investigations into claims that they demanded a bribe of USD 80,000 (approximately KSh 10.4 million).

EACC officials say the money was allegedly solicited in exchange for influencing the outcome of a commercial case involving former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju, which is currently pending before the High Court.

Tuju reportedly informed investigators that the trio had approached him seeking the cash to manipulate matters related to the ongoing property dispute case.

Mutava’s arrest has reignited debate about corruption within the judicial system.

The former judge was removed from office in 2016 after a tribunal found him guilty of gross misconduct and corruption, findings that were later upheld by the Supreme Court.

The tribunal, chaired by David Maraga, concluded that Mutava had improperly handled several cases, including a high-profile dispute involving businessman Kamlesh Pattni.

Which judge is this that they are now arresting? Amefanya? pic.twitter.com/ZQIeeNzD8C — Robert ALAI, HSC (@RobertAlai) March 11, 2026

Which operation was this? pic.twitter.com/TOiH9LljoQ — Robert ALAI, HSC (@RobertAlai) March 11, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST