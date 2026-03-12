Busted! The moment former High Court judge, JOSEPH MUTAVA, was arrested while soliciting a Ksh 10 million bribe from TUJU to influence a property dispute case (VIDEO)

Thursday, March 12, 2026 - Officials from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Monday arrested former High Court judge, Joseph Mutava, and advocate Kimani Wachira over an alleged bribery scheme linked to a commercial dispute currently before the High Court of Kenya.
According to the anti-graft agency, Mutava, Wachira, and two
other suspects were arrested following investigations into claims that they
demanded a bribe of USD 80,000 (approximately KSh 10.4 million).
EACC officials say the money was allegedly solicited in
exchange for influencing the outcome of a commercial case involving former
Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju, which is currently pending before the High
Court.
Tuju reportedly informed investigators that the trio had
approached him seeking the cash to manipulate matters related to the
ongoing property dispute case.
Mutava’s arrest has reignited debate about corruption within
the judicial system.
The former judge was removed from office in
2016 after a tribunal found him guilty of gross misconduct and
corruption, findings that were later upheld by the Supreme Court.
The tribunal, chaired by David Maraga, concluded that
Mutava had improperly handled several cases, including a high-profile dispute
involving businessman Kamlesh Pattni.
