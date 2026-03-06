Drunk driver crashes Mercedes-Benz E-Class after night out as friend alleges that he previously caused fatal Subaru accident (VIDEO)

Friday, March 6, 2026 - A heavily intoxicated man crashed his Mercedes-Benz E-Class after a night out, raising concerns about reckless driving and repeated dangerous behavior.
The man is said to have lost control of the luxury vehicle
while driving under the influence, leading to a crash that left the car
damaged.
Fortunately, no fatalities were reported in the latest
incident.
In a video circulating online, one of his friends is heard
publicly calling him out and accusing him of being a habitual reckless driver.
The friend alleged that the same man had previously caused a
deadly accident involving a Subaru, which reportedly claimed a life.
He further claimed that despite the earlier tragedy, the
driver faced little consequence and later upgraded to the Mercedes-Benz E-Class
that he has now crashed.
A drunk driver crashed a Mercedes after a night out in Nairobi! pic.twitter.com/1SO2U8mgWu— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 6, 2026
