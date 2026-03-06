Drunk driver crashes Mercedes-Benz E-Class after night out as friend alleges that he previously caused fatal Subaru accident (VIDEO)







Friday, March 6, 2026 - A heavily intoxicated man crashed his Mercedes-Benz E-Class after a night out, raising concerns about reckless driving and repeated dangerous behavior.

The man is said to have lost control of the luxury vehicle while driving under the influence, leading to a crash that left the car damaged.

Fortunately, no fatalities were reported in the latest incident.

In a video circulating online, one of his friends is heard publicly calling him out and accusing him of being a habitual reckless driver.

The friend alleged that the same man had previously caused a deadly accident involving a Subaru, which reportedly claimed a life.

He further claimed that despite the earlier tragedy, the driver faced little consequence and later upgraded to the Mercedes-Benz E-Class that he has now crashed.

Watch the video>>> below

A drunk driver crashed a Mercedes after a night out in Nairobi! pic.twitter.com/1SO2U8mgWu — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 6, 2026

