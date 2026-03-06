Bad Day in the Office! A narcotics trafficker busted by police ferrying bhang in a wheelchair while disguising himself as a cripple (VIDEO)



Friday, March 6, 2026 - A suspected narcotics trafficker was arrested after police discovered that he was ferrying bhang while disguised as a cripple using a wheelchair.

According to reports, police officers acted on intelligence from members of the public and moved in to intercept the suspect.

In a video circulating online, officers are seen offloading several bundles of bhang from the wheelchair and documenting the recovery as exhibits.

The officers are also seen chasing away curious members of the public who had gathered at the scene as the operation unfolded.

The dramatic arrest has sparked reactions on social media, with many netizens expressing shock at the lengths traffickers are willing to go to in order to evade detection. Watch>>> below

