“Don’t Marry Broke Women, They Are liabilities” - Popular relationship coach urges men to also raise standards in viral post (LOOK)







Monday, March 16, 2026 - Popular relationship coach and Pastor, Kingsley Okonkwo, has sparked a heated debate online after urging men to raise their standards in dating and marriage.

In his viral post, he argued that many men are “too used to women that are liabilities,” which is why marriage is increasingly seen as a burden.

Okonkwo encouraged men to seek partners rather than dependents, saying: “Men set standards like you won’t marry broke women too, that you want a partner and not a dependent.”

He added that this shift could push women to work and stop viewing marriage as “a poverty alleviation scheme.”

He further cautioned men against choosing needy women for ego boosts.

“All humans have value and abilities, let them develop it.”





The Kenyan DAILY POST