Detectives recover narcotics after intercepting a heavily tinted Toyota Crown along the Mai Mahiu-Nairobi Road (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, March 17, 2026 - A multi-agency team led by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested a suspected drug trafficker and recovered a significant consignment of suspected cannabis in Limuru Sub-County.

The operation, carried out by detectives from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit and the Anti-Narcotics Unit in collaboration with officers from Mutarakwa Police Post, followed actionable intelligence on suspected drug movement along the Mai Mahiu–Nairobi Road.

During the sting operation at Mutarakwa Trading Centre, officers intercepted a dark blue Toyota Crown, registration number KCZ 797W, believed to be transporting narcotics.

The driver, identified as Brian Thomas Wachika, was arrested at the scene.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of four-and-a-half sacks filled with green plant material suspected to be cannabis sativa.

Authorities indicated that the street value of the seized drugs is yet to be established.

A second suspect who was in the vehicle managed to escape during the operation, with police launching a manhunt to track him down.

The arrested suspect is currently in custody as investigations continue, with authorities reiterating their commitment to cracking down on drug trafficking networks in the region.

Via DCI