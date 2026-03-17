“CNN’s LARRY MADOWO causes buzz on social media after joking about drinking church altar wine - ‘Nitapigwa na Radi?’ (PHOTO)







Tuesday, March 17, 2026 - Celebrated Kenyan journalist, Larry Madowo, has stirred conversation online with a humorous take on a rather unusual gift.

The CNN journalist revealed that a friend from Malawi had presented him with church altar wine, leaving him both amused and slightly anxious about whether drinking it might have unintended consequences.

Sharing the moment on X, Madowo jokingly asked if consuming the sacred wine could result in him being “struck by lightning.”

His playful tone captured the curiosity of many, as he admitted that he was hesitant to taste it without reassurance from locals.

“Majirani nina swali, kina rafiki yangu ameniletea zawadi.”

“Lakini huko kwenu Malawi, si nikikunywa hii nitapigwa na radi?” he quipped, sparking laughter and debate among his followers.

Despite the lighthearted nature of his remarks, Madowo emphasized that he respected the wine’s religious significance.

He explained that his nervousness stemmed from uncertainty, not irreverence and that he wanted to be careful before indulging.

“Mnataka mtoto misa akunywe divai, damu ya Yesu,” he stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST