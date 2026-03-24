VIDEO of ELVIS OPIYO and his side chick, CLAIRE, in a gospel video as brutal acid attack shocks the nation - Churches are full of hypocrites

Tuesday, March 24, 2026 - Elvis Opiyo and his side chick, Claire, were devoted church members and worshippers.
While Elvis was a worship leader at one of the popular
Nairobi churches, Claire sang in the SDA Redemption choir.
A video of the two in a gospel video has since emerged.
Elvis is currently in custody after he orchestrated a brutal
attack that saw Claire sustain life-threatening injuries.
The shocking incident has sparked outrage among Kenyans,
with many calling for justice as investigations continue.
Watch the gospel video>>> below
ELVIS OPIYO and his side chick, CLAIRE, in a gospel video pic.twitter.com/YWuKJAVJ2b— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 24, 2026
The Kenya DAILY POST
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