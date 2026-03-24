VIDEO of ELVIS OPIYO and his side chick, CLAIRE, in a gospel video as brutal acid attack shocks the nation - Churches are full of hypocrites







Tuesday, March 24, 2026 - Elvis Opiyo and his side chick, Claire, were devoted church members and worshippers.

While Elvis was a worship leader at one of the popular Nairobi churches, Claire sang in the SDA Redemption choir.

A video of the two in a gospel video has since emerged.

Elvis is currently in custody after he orchestrated a brutal attack that saw Claire sustain life-threatening injuries.

The shocking incident has sparked outrage among Kenyans, with many calling for justice as investigations continue.

Watch the gospel video>>> below

ELVIS OPIYO and his side chick, CLAIRE, in a gospel video pic.twitter.com/YWuKJAVJ2b — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 24, 2026

The Kenya DAILY POST