Content creator MZUNGU MJANJEZ opens up on her failed marriage to an abusive Kenyan man - “Alikuwa ananipiga.”







Tuesday, March 31, 2026 - Digital content creator, Amy D Brown, popularly known as Mzungu Mjanjez, has shared for the first time the painful journey that led to the end of her marriage with a Kenyan man.

Speaking on a local radio show on Monday, March 30th, 2026, she revealed a deeply personal story of resilience, survival and motherhood.

Mjanjez disclosed that she became a mother at just 19, a stage when she was still navigating the uncertainties of young adulthood.

“I am a single mother, and I have two children. I was 19 years old nikipata mtoto wangu wa kwanza, and life was very tough,” she said.

She explained that she met her partner soon after high school, and they were together for nearly a decade.

For three to four years, they lived as husband and wife, though their union was never formalized.

Over time, however, the relationship deteriorated due to his abusive behavior.

“Tulipatana na yeye nilipomaliza high school, and we were together for like 10 years,” she disclosed.

“I was in the hospitality industry as a manager, and hiyo position haina fixed time kama 8 to 5, and yeye hakuwa anaelewa hiyo; nikichelewa, alikuwa ananingojea kwa mlango kunirushia machupa za pombe na kunipiga. Alikuwa ananipiga, and that is what left me to a single mother.”

Mjanjez revealed that the abuse escalated in front of their children, forcing her to make the difficult decision to leave.

She added that while he was initially calm and did not drink, his behavior changed drastically.

“Shida yake ni mtu haongeangi sana lakini his immediate reaction ni kukupiga,” she explained.





The Kenyan DAILY POST