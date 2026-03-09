Busia Governor, PAUL OTUOMA, captured on camera kicking a constituent during seedling donation - “Umaskini Ni Kitu Mbaya” (VIDEO)

Monday, March 9, 2026 - Busia Governor Paul Otuoma has come under scrutiny after a video surfaced online showing him kicking a man during a public seedling distribution event.
In the clip circulating on social media, residents are
seen lining up to receive seedlings that were being donated by the County
Government.
One man attempted to jump the queue, drawing the
attention of the Governor.
The visibly irritated Otuoma is then seen kicking the
man, seemingly in an attempt to push him back into the line.
The incident has since sparked mixed reactions online,
with a section of Kenyans criticizing the Governor for how he handled the
situation.
Some social media users argued that as a leader, he
should have handled the matter more calmly and respectfully rather than
resorting to violence.
Watch the video>>> below
Umaskini ni kitu mbaya sana, Governor Otuoma kicking one of his supporters. pic.twitter.com/VjHIFnL9JW— Yoko (@Kibet_bull) March 8, 2026
