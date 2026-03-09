Busia Governor, PAUL OTUOMA, captured on camera kicking a constituent during seedling donation - “Umaskini Ni Kitu Mbaya” (VIDEO)







Monday, March 9, 2026 - Busia Governor Paul Otuoma has come under scrutiny after a video surfaced online showing him kicking a man during a public seedling distribution event.

In the clip circulating on social media, residents are seen lining up to receive seedlings that were being donated by the County Government.

One man attempted to jump the queue, drawing the attention of the Governor.

The visibly irritated Otuoma is then seen kicking the man, seemingly in an attempt to push him back into the line.

The incident has since sparked mixed reactions online, with a section of Kenyans criticizing the Governor for how he handled the situation.

Some social media users argued that as a leader, he should have handled the matter more calmly and respectfully rather than resorting to violence.

Watch the video>>> below

Umaskini ni kitu mbaya sana, Governor Otuoma kicking one of his supporters. pic.twitter.com/VjHIFnL9JW — Yoko (@Kibet_bull) March 8, 2026

