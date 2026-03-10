Comedian OGA OBINNA opens up on how ego and bitterness affected his co parenting journey with his several baby mamas

Tuesday, March 10,
2026 - Media personality and comedian, Oga Obinna, has opened up about the
struggles he faced in his co‑parenting journey, admitting that ego and
bitterness once stood in the way of raising his children peacefully.
In a candid YouTube video posted on Tuesday, March 10th,
2026, Obinna revealed that the early stages of co‑parenting were marked by
pride and constant conflict.
“So there is this thing that I learnt from co‑parenting.”
“Initially, nilikua the part that you have said about bitterness,”
he confessed.
He explained that ego played a huge role in the
disagreements, with both sides trying to prove who was right.
“There was a lot of ego at play. From the other side, from my
side,” Obinna said.
The comedian admitted that the fights often spilled into the
public space, attracting attention and prompting people to take sides.
“You are trying to flex, who can do what nini nini.”
“And we would have these bad fights in the public space,”
he recalled.
Obinna said he eventually realised that the constant battles
were not helping anyone.
The turning point came when he reflected on how the fights
were affecting his child.
“And later I came to realise that… I sat down, and I said if I
continue doing this, it is the child that is suffering,” he
admitted.
He decided to stop the conflicts and focus on what mattered
most - the well‑being of his child.
“And I stopped fighting, and I decided to focus on the child and
me,” he said.
Today, Obinna’s co‑parenting journey appears smoother.
He occasionally shares joyful moments with his children
online, offering fans a glimpse into a more peaceful chapter of his parenting
life.
