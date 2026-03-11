Club Madness! VIDEO of Slay Queens going wild in a Kisumu club sparks buzz online (WATCH)







Wednesday, March 11, 2026 - If you thought Nairobi Slay Queens were the ultimate life of the party, a viral video from a popular Kisumu club is proving otherwise.

The clip, which has taken social media by storm, showcases bold lakeside beauties turning heads and commanding the dance floor with unapologetic energy.

Dressed in daring outfits that flaunted the famous “lakeside curves,” the Kisumu queens put on a show that had partygoers - and later, online audiences - watching in awe.

Their confidence, charisma, and infectious vibe have left men replaying the video over and over, with comments ranging from admiration to playful envy.

The video has sparked a lively debate online, with many declaring Kisumu the new capital of nightlife glamour.

Watch the video>>> below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST