Chuka University student reportedly takes her own life after boyfriend leaked her private PHOTOs







Saturday, March 14, 2026 - A cloud of grief has engulfed Chuka University following the tragic death of a third-year student who was found dead in her hostel room after being reported missing for several days.

The student, identified as Bridgit Nyamea, was pursuing a Bachelor of Education Science (Mathematics and Chemistry) at the institution.

Her body was discovered in her house at Gelest Hostels after neighbors raised an alarm over a strong foul smell coming from her locked room.

According to reports from friends, Nyamea had been missing since Tuesday, prompting concern among those close to her before the shocking discovery was made.

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the police responded to the scene and forced the door open following complaints from residents at the hostel.

Her body was later moved to the Chuka General Hospital mortuary as detectives launched investigations to determine the exact cause of her death.

Reports circulating on social media claim that she might have taken her own life after her private photos were allegedly leaked by her boyfriend.

The Kenyan DAILY POST