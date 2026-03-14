Chuka University student reportedly takes her own life after boyfriend leaked her private PHOTOs

Saturday, March 14,
2026 - A cloud of grief has engulfed Chuka University
following the tragic death of a third-year student who was found dead in her
hostel room after being reported missing for several days.
The student, identified as Bridgit Nyamea,
was pursuing a Bachelor of Education Science (Mathematics and
Chemistry) at the institution.
Her body was discovered in her house at Gelest
Hostels after neighbors raised an alarm over a strong foul
smell coming from her locked room.
According to reports from friends, Nyamea had been missing
since Tuesday,
prompting concern among those close to her before the shocking discovery was
made.
Officers from the Directorate of Criminal
Investigations (DCI) and the police responded to the scene and
forced the door open following complaints from residents at the hostel.
Her body was later moved to the Chuka
General Hospital mortuary as detectives launched investigations
to determine the exact cause of her death.
Reports circulating on social media claim that she might have taken her own life after her private photos were allegedly leaked by her boyfriend.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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