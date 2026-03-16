Caught on Camera! Youths hang dangerously on GEORGE RUTO’s flashy matatu ‘MOOD’ as it speeds recklessly on a busy highway (VIDEO)







Monday, March 16, 2026 - A group of youths on a road trip was captured on camera hanging dangerously on a flashy matatu dubbed “Mood,” owned by President William Ruto’s son, George Ruto.

In the viral video, the matatu is seen speeding along a busy highway while several youths cling onto the vehicle, creating a risky situation for themselves and other motorists on the road.

The clip has raised safety concerns among netizens, with many criticizing the reckless behavior displayed.

This is not the first time the flashy matatu has been accused of breaking traffic rules.

Previously, the vehicle was impounded by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) following numerous complaints from members of the public.

At the time, some critics dismissed the move as a public relations stunt.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST