Caught on Camera! Youths hang dangerously on GEORGE RUTO’s flashy matatu ‘MOOD’ as it speeds recklessly on a busy highway (VIDEO)

Monday, March 16, 2026 - A group of youths on a road trip was captured on camera hanging dangerously on a flashy matatu dubbed “Mood,” owned by President William Ruto’s son, George Ruto.
In the viral video, the matatu is seen speeding along a busy
highway while several youths cling onto the vehicle, creating a risky situation
for themselves and other motorists on the road.
The clip has raised safety concerns among netizens, with
many criticizing the reckless behavior displayed.
This is not the first time the flashy matatu has been
accused of breaking traffic rules.
Previously, the vehicle was impounded by the National
Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) following numerous complaints from
members of the public.
At the time, some critics dismissed the move as a public
relations stunt.
Watch the video>>> below
March 16, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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