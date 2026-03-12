Did Bomet Woman Rep LINET TOTO dump her then boda boda boyfriend who helped her during campaigns after joining Parliament? Here is the TRUTH (PHOTOs)







Thursday, March 12, 2026 – For months, Bomet Woman Rep Linet Chepkorir, popularly known as Linet Toto, has been at the center of swirling rumors.

Netizens have long accused her of “dumping” the man who allegedly stood by her side during her 2022 campaigns - only to later get engaged to someone else in a lavish ceremony.

At the heart of the speculation is Gideon Cheruiyot, a boda boda rider credited with playing a crucial role in Toto’s campaigns.

Cheruiyot used to ferry her on his boda boda across the vast County as she sought votes and eventually won, becoming one of the youngest women MPs ever in Kenya.





However, when Toto’s engagement photos surfaced a year later, the internet erupted with claims that she had abandoned her boda boda companion.





Recently, Gideon broke his silence, firmly denying the romantic storyline.

He clarified that he never had a romantic relationship with Toto.

“Kuna vitu ambazo imetrend sana social media ya kwamba Toto ameniacha. Nataka sasa ni waambie kwamba mimi nilikua tuu nimejitokeza kumsaidia Toto kufanya campaign.”

“Hiyo mambo ya relationship hatukufikia hapo. Kazi nilifanya ilikua volunteer tuu,” he said.

He also weighed in on Toto’s engagement, calling it “a good step” and wishing her well in her new chapter.

“Mimi sikukua nimejua amekua engaged. Nilijulia social media kama wengine. Mimi niliona nikafurahi kwa sababu ni good step. Hiyo ilikua decision yake na sina yoyote na hapo,” he added.

Cheruiyot also hinted at his own aspirations, noting that after helping Toto secure her seat, he now hopes to see his own life change for the better.

“Mimi kazi yangu ya kumuingiza bunge nilimaliza. Sasa ile kitu ata mimi nangojea ni nienjoy maisha yangu pia,” he remarked.

Despite his clarifications, the rumors refuse to die down.

