Beautiful KIKUYU LADY murdered by her husband in Roysambu - Body discovered by her daughter (PHOTOs)







Monday, March 2, 2026 - A tragic incident has shocked residents of Roysambu after a 43-year-old woman, Faith Nyagah, was beaten and stabbed to death at her home in Faiths Apartments, Lumumba Drive.

Faith’s lifeless body was discovered by her daughter on Saturday after she failed to respond to calls on Friday and her phone went unanswered.

Distressed, the young girl visited her mother’s apartment, only to encounter the horrific scene.

Officers from Kasarani Police Station responded to the scene, retrieved the body and transported it to the mortuary for further examination.

Authorities have named Flo’s husband, Daniel Macharia Mburu, as the prime suspect in the killing.

He remains at large as investigations continue.

Below are photos of the deceased lady.

