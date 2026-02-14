“You’ve Made Me the Happiest Wife” - CHIKI KURUKA pens heartfelt Valentine’s message to husband, singer BIEN!







Saturday, February 14, 2026 - Renowned dancer and fitness coach, Chiki Kuruka, marked Valentine’s Day with a heartfelt tribute to her husband, award-winning Kenyan singer Bien.

In a touching Instagram post shared on Saturday, February 14th, 2026, Chiki reflected on the meaning of love, saying she has never believed in love at first sight.

For her, love is not about instant attraction but about action, choice and commitment.

She celebrated the bond she and Bien have built over the years, describing him as her best friend and the person who makes her happiest.

Their Valentine’s Day this year was extra special, spent at the NBA All-Star Games in Los Angeles, where they enjoyed the event from the NBA Africa suite.

“I’ve never believed in love at first sight, and to be frank, I still don’t. Why? Because love is an action. It’s a decision. It’s a commitment. But one thing I DO believe in is you. Is US. It’s what we have built, and what we continue to build,” Chiki wrote.

She added, “I love you so much, Mr. You have made me the happiest wife humanly possible. Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend.”

The couple, who tied the knot nearly six years ago, continue to inspire fans with their love story.





