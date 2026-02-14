“You’ve Made Me the Happiest Wife” - CHIKI KURUKA pens heartfelt Valentine’s message to husband, singer BIEN!

Saturday, February
14, 2026 - Renowned dancer and fitness coach, Chiki Kuruka, marked
Valentine’s Day with a heartfelt tribute to her husband, award-winning Kenyan
singer Bien.
In a touching Instagram post shared on Saturday, February 14th,
2026, Chiki reflected on the meaning of love, saying she has never believed in
love at first sight.
For her, love is not about instant attraction but about
action, choice and commitment.
She celebrated the bond she and Bien have built over the
years, describing him as her best friend and the person who makes her happiest.
Their Valentine’s Day this year was extra special, spent at
the NBA All-Star Games in Los Angeles, where they enjoyed the event from the
NBA Africa suite.
“I’ve never believed in love at first sight, and to be
frank, I still don’t. Why? Because love is an action. It’s a decision. It’s a
commitment. But one thing I DO believe in is you. Is US. It’s what we have
built, and what we continue to build,” Chiki wrote.
She added, “I love you so much, Mr. You have made me the
happiest wife humanly possible. Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend.”
The couple, who tied the knot nearly six years ago, continue to inspire fans with their love story.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
