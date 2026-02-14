Cry for justice: A vehicle carrying Dagoretti South MP JOHN KIARIE knocks down a boda boda rider and a pillion passenger, leaving them for dead (PHOTOs)







Saturday, February 14, 2026 - A boda boda rider and his passenger were left injured after a vehicle reportedly carrying Dagoretti South MP, John “KJ” Kiarie, was involved in an accident along Kikuyu Road near Highlight School.

According to reports, the rider, identified as Ian, was ferrying a passenger from Waithaka Shopping Centre when the incident occurred.

Ian claims he noticed commotion behind him, with a group of boda boda riders allegedly pursuing a vehicle said to be associated with the Dagoretti Deputy County Commissioner (DCC).

Upon reaching a section near Highlight School, traffic congestion reportedly slowed down movement.

It is alleged that the driver of the vehicle carrying the MP attempted to maneuver onto the pavement in an effort to bypass the jam and escape the pursuing riders.

In the process, the vehicle allegedly struck Ian and his pillion passenger, leaving both injured and the motorcycle extensively damaged.

Witnesses claim the vehicle did not stop at the scene and instead proceeded towards the Southern Bypass via Dagoretti Market.

Ian was rushed to Mutuini Level Four Hospital, where he received first aid.

An X-ray reportedly revealed a serious injury to his tarsal bone.

He is currently at home, immobilized and unable to work, as his motorcycle, his source of livelihood, remains damaged.

