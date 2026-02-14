The long arm of the law finally catches up with former Likoni OCS as he is jailed for life over the murder of a 20-year-old man







Saturday, February 14, 2026 - The High Court in Mombasa sentenced the former Likoni Officer Commanding Station to life imprisonment for the murder of a middle-aged man in a case that has drawn sharp focus on police accountability.

Lady Justice Wendy Kagendo Micheni handed down the sentence after finding Yunus Athman guilty of killing 20‑year‑old Mbaraka Maitha Omar in 2018 at Mwenza Village in Likoni.

The prosecution, led by Ngiri Wangui, presented more than 20 witnesses to prove the case against the former Chief Inspector.

The court heard testimony placing him at the scene and challenging claims that the victim posed any threat.

The trial also exposed concerns over police conduct and alleged attempts to obscure the circumstances of the shooting, with multiple witnesses confirming that the deceased was unarmed and did not pose any danger.

Athman shot dead the deceased when he went to arrest him for allegedly stealing some goats.

He fired several shots, killing the deceased on the spot despite not resisting the arrest.

In her ruling on the sentence, the judge said the court had considered mitigation, the pre‑sentence report, and the victim impact statement before settling on a custodial term for the remainder of his natural life.

The court noted that as a police officer, the convict had a statutory duty to protect life but instead used unlawful force against a defenceless civilian.

The judge observed that abuse of state power strikes at the heart of justice and must attract a deterrent penalty.

The victim’s family told the court they continue to suffer psychological trauma following the killing, describing the act as malicious and a betrayal of public trust.

The judge directed Athman to exercise his right to appeal within 14 days against both the conviction and sentence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST