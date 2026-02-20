“You deserved a better dad” - KIKUYU single mother laments after her baby daddy rejected their daughter (PHOTOs)







Friday, February 20, 2026 - A Kikuyu single mother has moved social media users after emotionally opening up about her strained relationship with her child’s father and his alleged absence from their daughter’s life.

Taking to TikTok, the woman shared a heartfelt message revealing that the child’s father has reportedly been absent since their daughter was born.

In her post, she expressed pain over what she described as repeated efforts to involve him in the child’s life, all of which she claims were unsuccessful.

According to her, she eventually made the difficult decision to cut off communication completely for the sake of her peace and her daughter’s well-being.

She described her former partner as a narcissist and said distancing herself from him brought her emotional relief.

Check out her post.

