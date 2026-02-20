“You deserved a better dad” - KIKUYU single mother laments after her baby daddy rejected their daughter (PHOTOs)

Friday, February 20,
2026 - A Kikuyu single mother has moved social media users after
emotionally opening up about her strained relationship with her child’s father
and his alleged absence from their daughter’s life.
Taking to TikTok, the woman shared a heartfelt message
revealing that the child’s father has reportedly been absent since their
daughter was born.
In her post, she expressed pain over what she described as
repeated efforts to involve him in the child’s life, all of which she claims
were unsuccessful.
According to her, she eventually made the difficult decision
to cut off communication completely for the sake of her peace and her
daughter’s well-being.
She described her former partner as a narcissist and said
distancing herself from him brought her emotional relief.
Check out her post.
