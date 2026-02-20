"Why is this man asking me if I have ever…." - LADY shares a "stupid question" a talking stage once asked her







Friday, February 20, 2026 - The early stages of dating are meant to be light, fun, and exploratory - but sometimes they take a turn into uncomfortable territory.

A viral tweet by a lady @Anitadebaker has captured this perfectly.

“I hate talking stage so much, why is this man asking me if I have ever had an ab0rt!0n…”

“What sort of stupid question is this.”

Her frustration resonated widely, sparking conversations about curiousity and boundaries in modern relationships.

Majority of netizens agreed that the “talking stage” should be about building connection, not prying into deeply personal or sensitive experiences.

Lifestyle experts note that inappropriate questions can quickly erode trust and highlight the importance of emotional intelligence when navigating new connections.





