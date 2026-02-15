Yes, I visited the Russian tourist’s apartment but nothing improper happened - Popular TikToker speaks out (VIDEO)







Sunday, February 15, 2026 - TikTok sensation, Eugenia West, has spoken out amid swirling rumors about her encounter with Yaytseslav, the Russian man whose viral exploits have stirred controversy across Ghana and Kenya.

Yaytseslav, who had been luring women to his apartment and allegedly recording their private moments before sharing them online, has become a trending figure on social media.

In a video shared on Saturday, February 14th, 2026, the Ghanaian tiktoker admitted that she did go to his apartment but stressed that the situation is far from what people are imagining.

“I need to clear my name about the Russian guy who was in Ghana.”

“I am part of the ladies that this Russian guy lured to his apartment, but I can explain,” she revealed, clarifying that her video has not yet been released and she wants to set the record straight before it surfaces.

West urged her followers and the public not to rush to judgment, insisting that her reasons for visiting were misunderstood.

“When the video>>> comes out, please do not cast me, because you do not know why I followed him to his apartment,” she pleaded.

Her statement comes as Ghana’s Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection announced plans to pursue legal action against Yaytseslav, who allegedly recorded and circulated intimate videos of Ghanaian women without their consent.

“I am part of the ladies who followed the Russian guy to his apartment… before the video comes out I want to explain”



