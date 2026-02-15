Man dumps his cheating girlfriend on Valentine’s Day after she was exposed for having ‘MECHI’ with 6 Nigerian men in Roysambu - See how she was begging him (VIDEO)

Sunday, February 15,
2026 - A video trending on social media has captured the dramatic moment a
Kenyan man ended his relationship with his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day.
In the clip, the man is seen walking away as the distraught
lady runs after him, pleading for a chance to explain.
He, however, refused to listen, leaving her visibly
embarrassed in public.
What made the scene even more heartbreaking was her
Valentine’s look - dressed in a striking red outfit and clutching a single
rose, she became the center of attention for all the wrong reasons.
It has since emerged that the couple had been on a Valentine’s date when the man allegedly discovered that she had been cheating with several Nigerian men in Roysambu.
Shocked and disappointed, he chose to end the relationship
on the spot, turning what was meant to be a romantic evening into a viral
spectacle.
Watch the video>>> below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
huyu dem after ameonekana kwa mrussia pic.twitter.com/aM2jYVtsoT— Kingpin of Kenya (@ClintonObonyo) February 14, 2026
0 Comments