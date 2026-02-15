Man dumps his cheating girlfriend on Valentine’s Day after she was exposed for having ‘MECHI’ with 6 Nigerian men in Roysambu - See how she was begging him (VIDEO)







Sunday, February 15, 2026 - A video trending on social media has captured the dramatic moment a Kenyan man ended his relationship with his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day.

In the clip, the man is seen walking away as the distraught lady runs after him, pleading for a chance to explain.

He, however, refused to listen, leaving her visibly embarrassed in public.

What made the scene even more heartbreaking was her Valentine’s look - dressed in a striking red outfit and clutching a single rose, she became the center of attention for all the wrong reasons.

It has since emerged that the couple had been on a Valentine’s date when the man allegedly discovered that she had been cheating with several Nigerian men in Roysambu.





Shocked and disappointed, he chose to end the relationship on the spot, turning what was meant to be a romantic evening into a viral spectacle.

Watch the video>>> below.

huyu dem after ameonekana kwa mrussia pic.twitter.com/aM2jYVtsoT — Kingpin of Kenya (@ClintonObonyo) February 14, 2026