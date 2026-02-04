Women Don’t Regret Cheating, They Will Do It Again and Again - Kenyan tiktoker ESTHER MIGWI’ sparks heated debate with viral ‘Emergency Truth’

Wednesday, February
04, 2026 - TikToker Esther Migwi has stirred a heated debate online after
boldly claiming that most women who cheat do so willingly and often out of
revenge.
In a candid video posted on Wednesday, February 4th,
2026, Migwi argued that female infidelity is rarely accidental but deeply
intentional.
According to her, once a woman cheats, there is a high
likelihood she will repeat the behavior even after apologising.
“Hakuna kamwanamke uumwa nje bure. Kanakuanga nje kakifanya
revenge,” she said.
Migwi went further, questioning the sincerity of apologies
after cheating.
“Hakuna kamwanamke uumwa nje bure kanakuanga kakiregret, ata kama
anakuomba msamaha akimwaga mate na machozi na makamasi,” she added,
insisting that regret is not always genuine.
Her most controversial claim compared cheating to a cult.
“Mwanamke yeyote kuumwa nje ni kama ni cult. Lazima atarudia tena,”
she asserted.
Describing her remarks as an “emergency truth,” Migwi
accused society of preferring comfortable lies to uncomfortable realities.
“Hii ni emergency lakini nikiwaambia ukweli hamtaki kuskia,”
she noted, before questioning the stability of modern marriages.
She challenged couples to reflect on their compatibility,
asking, “By the
way, mko sure mko married to the right partner?”
Her blunt honesty has divided Kenyans - some applauding her
courage, others accusing her of stereotyping women and normalising infidelity.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
