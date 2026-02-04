Women Don’t Regret Cheating, They Will Do It Again and Again - Kenyan tiktoker ESTHER MIGWI’ sparks heated debate with viral ‘Emergency Truth’







Wednesday, February 04, 2026 - TikToker Esther Migwi has stirred a heated debate online after boldly claiming that most women who cheat do so willingly and often out of revenge.

In a candid video posted on Wednesday, February 4th, 2026, Migwi argued that female infidelity is rarely accidental but deeply intentional.

According to her, once a woman cheats, there is a high likelihood she will repeat the behavior even after apologising.

“Hakuna kamwanamke uumwa nje bure. Kanakuanga nje kakifanya revenge,” she said.

Migwi went further, questioning the sincerity of apologies after cheating.

“Hakuna kamwanamke uumwa nje bure kanakuanga kakiregret, ata kama anakuomba msamaha akimwaga mate na machozi na makamasi,” she added, insisting that regret is not always genuine.

Her most controversial claim compared cheating to a cult.

“Mwanamke yeyote kuumwa nje ni kama ni cult. Lazima atarudia tena,” she asserted.

Describing her remarks as an “emergency truth,” Migwi accused society of preferring comfortable lies to uncomfortable realities.

“Hii ni emergency lakini nikiwaambia ukweli hamtaki kuskia,” she noted, before questioning the stability of modern marriages.

She challenged couples to reflect on their compatibility, asking, “By the way, mko sure mko married to the right partner?”

Her blunt honesty has divided Kenyans - some applauding her courage, others accusing her of stereotyping women and normalising infidelity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST