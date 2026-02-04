Gospel singer JUSTINA SYOKAU blasts ex-husband, KALONZO MUSYOKA’s brother, for being a dead beat dad - “I was married in their home in Tseikuru” (VIDEO)







Wednesday, February 04, 2026 - Veteran gospel singer, Justina Syokau, has lifted the lid on her co‑parenting struggles, accusing her ex‑husband of being a “deadbeat dad.”

The Twendi Twendi hitmaker claims her former partner is none other than the brother of Wiper Party leader and presidential aspirant, Kalonzo Musyoka.

During an interview with Alex Mwakideu, Justina revealed that her marriage collapsed shortly after the birth of their child in 2013, and her attempts to seek justice through the courts have so far been unsuccessful.

She claimed that her baby daddy has remained unresponsive to child support requests and reiterated her allegation that he is Kalonzo’s brother.

“I was married in their home in Tseikuru.”

“Even Kalonzo met my child and gave him Ksh 2000. At least my child has met Kalonzo, his uncle.”

“He called me and said that I should go to Karen, and I took the child because he asked me to come with him so he could see him.”

“He said I have a nice kid,” she recounted.

Justina has previously taken to social media to call him out, alleging that despite being a wealthy philanthropist who generously supports churches, he has neglected their only child.

She expressed deep frustration at raising the child single‑handedly and even demanded a DNA test to confirm paternity. Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST