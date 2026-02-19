Woman who used to call other people’s babies ugly cries out after giving birth, Calls her own child ‘the ugliest baby she has ever seen’ (LOOK)







Thursday, February 19, 2026 - A new mother has gone viral on Facebook after candidly admitting that she is unhappy with how her newborn looks.

The woman, identified as Shamica Mariee, shocked followers by posting that she had given birth to “the ugliest baby I’ve ever seen,” even suggesting her child may have been switched at the hospital.

Netizens uneathed an old 2024 post where she mocked another parent’s baby as “ugly,” sparking widespread backlash.

In follow‑up posts, Shamica expressed distress over her daughter’s appearance but later issued an apology, acknowledging she had disrespected other mothers in the past.

She added that God had “played in my face” by giving her the kind of baby she now has.





See some of her posts below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST