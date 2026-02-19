A neighbor exposes how socialite CORAZON KWAMBOKA was evicted over 6 months’ rent arrears while flaunting a lavish lifestyle online







Thursday, February 19, 2026 - An X user claiming to be a former neighbor of socialite Corazon Kwamboka claims that the popular Instagram personality was once evicted from her Lang’ata apartment over rent arrears.

The neighbor claimed that despite projecting a glamorous lifestyle online, Corazon had not paid rent for 6 months.

“Maisha ya watu ya Instagram ni ngumu aki. Sasa huyu mnaona aki-set standards za Dubai hapa, she was previously evicted from her apartment in Lang’ata because she couldn’t afford to pay rent… She was six months late. With two children,” he wrote.

The neighbor further alleged that auctioneers arrived with a lorry to remove her belongings, comparing the incident to a dramatic public eviction.

According to the claims, shortly after the eviction, Corazon took to Instagram to announce she was “moving out,” maintaining that she was simply changing environments and converting the house into an Airbnb.

The former neighbor disputes that narrative, alleging that the house did not belong to Corazon and that she had been locked out due to unpaid rent.

Check out his tweet.





The Kenyan DAILY POST