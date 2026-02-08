Woman leaks a PRIVATE PHOTO of Africa’s richest man ALIKO DANGOTE - Ogopa Wanawake







Saturday, February 7, 2026 - Nigerian billionaire and business magnate, Aliko Dangote, is trending online after his private photo was leaked.

Reports indicate that the image was shared by a woman believed to have met the businessman privately.

The photo appears to show Dangote seated on a couch and seemingly unaware that he was being photographed.

The image has since circulated widely across various social media platforms, drawing mixed reactions and raising concerns about privacy.

Dangote, the founder of the Dangote Group, remains one of Africa’s most prominent business figures.

As the saying goes, “Ogopa Wanawake.”





The Kenyan DAILY POST