Bibi Yako Akifanya Real Estate Lazima Utagongewa - Netizens react to a video of Westhill Shelters Limited female staff members doing an office challenge

Saturday, February 7, 2026 - A light-hearted office
challenge by female staff members at Westhill Shelters Limited has set social
media buzzing, with netizens sharing hilarious and cheeky reactions online.
In the video, several female employees are seen
participating in a fun dance challenge inside the office, showing off
coordinated moves as they record content during what appeared to be a marketing
strategy.
The video has since sparked reactions, with netizens
flooding comment sections with varied opinions.
Some netizens claimed that women working in real estate are
“too friendly” and “hard to trust,” especially in relationships.
“Bibi yako akifanya real estate lazima utagongewa,”
one user quipped, a comment that has since been widely shared.
Watch the video>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST
pic.twitter.com/JOWOUzj2A0— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 8, 2026
