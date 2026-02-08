Bibi Yako Akifanya Real Estate Lazima Utagongewa - Netizens react to a video of Westhill Shelters Limited female staff members doing an office challenge







Saturday, February 7, 2026 - A light-hearted office challenge by female staff members at Westhill Shelters Limited has set social media buzzing, with netizens sharing hilarious and cheeky reactions online.

In the video, several female employees are seen participating in a fun dance challenge inside the office, showing off coordinated moves as they record content during what appeared to be a marketing strategy.

The video has since sparked reactions, with netizens flooding comment sections with varied opinions.

Some netizens claimed that women working in real estate are “too friendly” and “hard to trust,” especially in relationships.

“Bibi yako akifanya real estate lazima utagongewa,” one user quipped, a comment that has since been widely shared.

Watch the video>>> below

Wamama wa Real Estate.... pic.twitter.com/JOWOUzj2A0 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 8, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST