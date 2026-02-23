Woman goes on a ranting spree! Exposes her friend WANZA, who was busted by her husband having ‘MECHI’ with another man in their matrimonial bed







Sunday, February 22, 2026 - Social media has erupted after a dramatic fallout between two friends played out publicly online.

In a series of emotional posts, a woman went on a ranting spree exposing her friend, identified as Wanza, accusing her of betrayal and dishonesty.

According to the aggrieved woman, Wanza’s marriage crumbled after her husband reportedly caught her with another man in their matrimonial bed.

The shocking discovery is said to have led to Wanza being kicked out of her matrimonial home.

The woman further claimed that, out of sympathy and loyalty, she opened her doors to Wanza during her time of need, offering her a place to stay after the incident.

However, instead of gratitude, she says she was repaid with betrayal.

Read the full thread below.

