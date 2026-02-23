Woman goes on a ranting spree! Exposes her friend WANZA, who was busted by her husband having ‘MECHI’ with another man in their matrimonial bed

Sunday, February 22, 2026 - Social media has erupted after a dramatic fallout between two friends played out publicly online.
In a series of emotional posts, a woman went on a ranting
spree exposing her friend, identified as Wanza, accusing her of betrayal and
dishonesty.
According to the aggrieved woman, Wanza’s marriage crumbled
after her husband reportedly caught her with another man in their matrimonial
bed.
The shocking discovery is said to have led to Wanza being
kicked out of her matrimonial home.
The woman further claimed that, out of sympathy and loyalty,
she opened her doors to Wanza during her time of need, offering her a place to
stay after the incident.
However, instead of gratitude, she says she was repaid with
betrayal.
Read the full thread below.
