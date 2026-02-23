Upgrade? More PHOTOs of DJ DIBUL’s new Gen Z girlfriend, SHARON - His hyped marriage with DOREA CHEGE ended in tears







Sunday, February 22, 2026 - Popular Mugithi deejay, DJ Dibul, appears to have turned a new chapter in his love life following the collapse of his once-hyped marriage to actress Dorea Chege.

Dibul and Dorea previously served couple goals on social media, frequently sharing glamorous photos and romantic moments that left fans admiring their chemistry.

However, reports indicate that behind the polished posts and public displays of affection, their marriage was facing serious challenges.

Sources claim the relationship was rocked by allegations of physical altercations and infidelity, ultimately leading to a bitter split.

The two have since gone their separate ways.

DJ Dibul has now reportedly moved on and is currently dating Sharon, a young and upcoming content creator.

See her photos below.

