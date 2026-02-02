Witchcraft?? Woman alarmed after discovering mysterious items hidden under househelp’s bed, Seeks advice online (PHOTO)

Monday, February 2,
2026 - A woman has sparked debate online after sharing her concern over
mysterious items she discovered hidden inside her househelp’s bedroom.
In a post that has since attracted widespread attention on
Facebook, the worried employer said she stumbled upon several small, oddly
packaged substances while cleaning the room occupied by her househelp, a space
the worker reportedly shares with her baby.
According to the woman, the items were concealed under the
bed, raising suspicion and anxiety about what they could be.
“I found this on my househelp’s room chini ya kutanda while
cleaning. She shares a room with my baby. Kindly post on your wall, I will be
following. What could be this? Is this something to be worried? Kama ni dawa
why are they packaged like this? I haven't asked her. Witchcraft?” she wrote.
A photo accompanying the post show small wrapped packets
whose contents are unclear, prompting mixed reactions from social media users.
While some commenters speculated that the substances could
be traditional herbs or medicine, others urged caution, advising the woman to
speak directly with the househelp before jumping to conclusions.
See photo.
The Kenyan DAIILY POST
