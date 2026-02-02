Witchcraft?? Woman alarmed after discovering mysterious items hidden under househelp’s bed, Seeks advice online (PHOTO)







Monday, February 2, 2026 - A woman has sparked debate online after sharing her concern over mysterious items she discovered hidden inside her househelp’s bedroom.

In a post that has since attracted widespread attention on Facebook, the worried employer said she stumbled upon several small, oddly packaged substances while cleaning the room occupied by her househelp, a space the worker reportedly shares with her baby.

According to the woman, the items were concealed under the bed, raising suspicion and anxiety about what they could be.

“I found this on my househelp’s room chini ya kutanda while cleaning. She shares a room with my baby. Kindly post on your wall, I will be following. What could be this? Is this something to be worried? Kama ni dawa why are they packaged like this? I haven't asked her. Witchcraft?” she wrote.

A photo accompanying the post show small wrapped packets whose contents are unclear, prompting mixed reactions from social media users.

While some commenters speculated that the substances could be traditional herbs or medicine, others urged caution, advising the woman to speak directly with the househelp before jumping to conclusions.

See photo.

