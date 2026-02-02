Chaos at a petrol station! Youths hang on a politician’s guzzler begging for cash, narrowly escape being run over (VIDEO)

Monday, February 2, 2026 - A routine stop at a petrol station turned chaotic after a group of youths swarmed a local politician’s high-end vehicle, desperately demanding cash handouts in a dramatic scene captured on video.
In the now-viral clip, dozens of youths are seen surrounding
the flashy multi-million guzzler moments after the politician pulled into the
station.
What began as calls for “kitu kidogo” quickly
escalated into disorder, with some youths clinging dangerously onto the moving
vehicle while others blocked its path.
Security officers struggled to control the crowd as the
situation spiraled.
At one point, the politician’s car is seen speeding off
abruptly, nearly running over some of the youths who were still hanging onto
the sides and back of the SUV.
Watch the video>>> below
Pavaty inataka kufanya uuliwe yaani 😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sLjqXyWPz8— Boniface (@kilundeezy) February 2, 2026
