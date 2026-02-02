Chaos at a petrol station! Youths hang on a politician’s guzzler begging for cash, narrowly escape being run over (VIDEO)







Monday, February 2, 2026 - A routine stop at a petrol station turned chaotic after a group of youths swarmed a local politician’s high-end vehicle, desperately demanding cash handouts in a dramatic scene captured on video.

In the now-viral clip, dozens of youths are seen surrounding the flashy multi-million guzzler moments after the politician pulled into the station.

What began as calls for “kitu kidogo” quickly escalated into disorder, with some youths clinging dangerously onto the moving vehicle while others blocked its path.

Security officers struggled to control the crowd as the situation spiraled.

At one point, the politician’s car is seen speeding off abruptly, nearly running over some of the youths who were still hanging onto the sides and back of the SUV.

Watch the video>>> below

Pavaty inataka kufanya uuliwe yaani 😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sLjqXyWPz8 — Boniface (@kilundeezy) February 2, 2026

