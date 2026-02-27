Why GATWIRI KINOTI, one of the Kenyan LADIES in viral Russian tourist videos, regrets accepting KANYARI’s Ksh30,000 gift - “I Deeply Regret It”







Friday, February 27, 2026 - Choice Gatwiri Kinoti, the young Kenyan lady who shot to instant online fame after appearing in viral videos with the controversial Russian tourist, is now speaking out about a decision she wishes she could undo - accepting Ksh30,000 from Pastor Victor Kanyari.

What seemed like a simple act of generosity has turned into what she describes as one of the most emotionally draining dilemmas of her life.

In a candid interview with SPM Buzz on February 26th, 2026, Gatwiri admitted that the money has weighed heavily on her conscience.

“Yes, I was given Ksh30,000 in cash by Pastor Kanyari, and I regret accepting it. I deeply regret it because I am currently going through one of the hardest dilemmas of my life,” she narrated.

She recalled walking into Kanyari’s church visibly tense and shaken, a state she believes the preacher immediately noticed.

His sermon that day focused on humility, the importance of accepting help, and biblical examples of great people who sought support from others.

The message struck her deeply.

She explains that it was this line of preaching - not the money itself - that convinced her to accept the cash despite her initial resistance.

“He used the word to convince me, because from the beginning, I did not want Pastor Kanyari’s money. I did not want that money because I did not want to sell myself out for Ksh30,000, and also because that amount cannot really help me in any significant way,” she said.

She revealed that she considered returning the money almost immediately, but friends discouraged her.

“I now wish I had returned the money to the preacher. In fact, I told some people that I wanted to return it, but they advised me not to,” she stated.

