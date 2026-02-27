RUTO’s friend, Zimbabwean businessman WICKNEL CHIVAYO is among controversial foreigners who have Kenyan Passports – See how he lands at JKIA with his private jet (VIDEO)







Friday, February 27, 2026 - Activist and presidential aspirant Boniface Mwangi has stirred public debate after publishing a list of foreign nationals who have Kenyan passports.

Among the names mentioned is controversial Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, who has previously faced allegations of involvement in multi-million-dollar scandals in his home country.

Chivayo has also been linked to claims of electoral technology manipulation in several African states, though he has publicly denied wrongdoing.

In 2024, Chivayo was associated with a reported US$40 million tender awarded by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), a deal that drew allegations of corruption and money laundering.

Chivayo, known for his flamboyant display of wealth on social media, has in recent months shared photos of his visits to Kenya’s State House.





He has posted images alongside President William Ruto and, more recently, a photograph of himself having lunch with First Lady Rachel Ruto.

Reports circulating online further allege that, in addition to holding a Kenyan passport, Chivayo has been granted access to restricted areas at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), including the airside and tarmac.

A video shared on social media platform, X, purportedly shows him disembarking from a private jet at JKIA and being received in a restricted section of the airport.

Chivayo’s apparent proximity to senior Government officials has fueled speculation and debate, particularly as the country looks ahead to the 2027 General Elections.

