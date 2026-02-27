RUTO’s friend, Zimbabwean businessman WICKNEL CHIVAYO is among controversial foreigners who have Kenyan Passports – See how he lands at JKIA with his private jet (VIDEO)

Friday, February 27, 2026 - Activist and presidential aspirant Boniface Mwangi has stirred public debate after publishing a list of foreign nationals who have Kenyan passports.
Among the names mentioned is controversial Zimbabwean businessman
Wicknell Chivayo, who has previously faced allegations of involvement in
multi-million-dollar scandals in his home country.
Chivayo has also been linked to claims of electoral technology
manipulation in several African states, though he has publicly denied
wrongdoing.
In 2024, Chivayo was associated with a reported US$40 million tender
awarded by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), a deal that drew
allegations of corruption and money laundering.
Chivayo, known for his flamboyant display of wealth on social media, has in recent months shared photos of his visits to Kenya’s State House.
He has posted images alongside President William Ruto and, more
recently, a photograph of himself having lunch with First Lady Rachel Ruto.
Reports circulating online further allege that, in addition to holding a
Kenyan passport, Chivayo has been granted access to restricted areas at Jomo
Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), including the airside and tarmac.
A video shared on social media platform, X, purportedly shows him
disembarking from a private jet at JKIA and being received in a restricted
section of the airport.
Chivayo’s apparent proximity to senior Government officials has fueled
speculation and debate, particularly as the country looks ahead to the 2027
General Elections.
# 6 on the list arrived in Kenya on Tuesday and departed to Dar (StateHouse) on Thursday.— Bruce (@ngwata_) February 26, 2026
As usual, his pick up (& drop off) had clearance to access JKIA’s “restricted” airside and tarmac. https://t.co/kmhc8NfTpr pic.twitter.com/zCq0pT8tlt
