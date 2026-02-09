Why former Machakos First Lady LILLIAN NG’ANG’A wants schools to install cameras in classrooms and school buses







Monday, February 09, 2026 - Former Machakos First Lady, Lillian Ng’ang’a, has sparked debate after calling for schools to adopt stronger safety measures, including installing surveillance cameras in classrooms and school buses.

In a post shared on Monday, February 9th, 2026, Ng’ang’a urged parents to take a more active role in monitoring the environments where their children spend most of their time.

She questioned how often parents actually inspect school buses, noting that many may not be aware of the daily conditions their children face.

“Seat belts, are they working? Are they even there in the first place?” she asked, pointing out that she has witnessed children squeezed together, some lying across seats without belts.

She described scenes where kids sit on top of one another, exposing them to unnecessary risks.

Ng’ang’a linked her concerns to the tragic Endarasha fire incident, where children lost their lives, stressing that safety lapses often have devastating consequences.

Beyond transport, she raised questions about whether parents are granted access to key areas within schools, such as dormitories, play areas and dining halls.

“Do parents have access to the dormitories, the play areas, the dining halls, just the whole school environment?” she asked, highlighting the need for transparency.

Her proposal includes installing cameras in classrooms to increase accountability and allow parents to monitor learning spaces remotely.

She also encouraged parents to occasionally board school buses themselves to assess conditions firsthand.





The Kenyan DAILY POST