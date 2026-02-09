REVEALED! One of the trucks stolen by former Mwea MP, PETER NJUGUNA, belongs to Murang’a County Government! RUTO gave him a lucrative Government job







Monday, February 9, 2026 - New details have emerged on the high-profile lorry theft case involving former Mwea MP, Peter Njuguna Gitau.

It has been revealed that one of the stolen Isuzu trucks belongs to the Murang’a County Government.

According to Governor Irunga Kang’ata, the truck was used to collect garbage in the County.

The stolen truck was recovered in Mombasa after detectives conducted an intelligence-led operation.

Ironically, the former MP had been appointed by President William Ruto in August 2025 as Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Sports, a lucrative Government position.

Peter Njuguna Gitau remains in custody along with four other suspects as investigations continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST