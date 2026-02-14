Who is doing this to Kisii Woman Rep DONYA DORICE ABURI? Are some Kenyans now misusing AI? (See trending PHOTO)

Saturday, February 14, 2026 - The use of AI-generated
photos to smear politicians is becoming more common by the day as the 2027
elections draw closer.
The latest victim is Kisii Woman Representative, Hon. Dorice
Donya Aburi, whose trending photo appears to show her wearing a short mini-skirt
during a public event.
However, it has since been revealed that the viral image was
digitally altered using AI.
The original photo was taken at a previous event where she
was dressed decently.
Shockingly, many netizens could not tell that the trending
photo was fake and went ahead to criticize her.
This incident highlights the growing challenge of
misinformation in politics.
As we approach the 2027 elections, it seems AI will
increasingly be used as a campaign weapon, making it harder for the public to
distinguish between what is real and what is fabricated.
Only a keen eye will be able to separate fact from fiction
in the heated political season ahead.
See the original photo and trending photo below.
