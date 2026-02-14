"In Kenya, you talk nice to her, she is yours" - Mzungu man reveals how Kenyan LADIES throw themselves at them after viral Russian tourist saga (VIDEO)

Saturday,
February 14, 2026 - A Mzungu man has joined the conversation around the
viral Russian tourist who has been posting videos of himself approaching random
women in Nairobi and inviting them to his Airbnb for casual hook-ups.
In a video shared online, the man claimed that Kenyan women
are quick to throw themselves at foreigners, saying that all a Mzungu needs to
do is talk nicely and the woman is his.
He even added that sometimes Kenyan women make the first
move.
Speaking in the clip, he referenced the trending Russian
tourist story, noting that the man had traveled from Russia and previously
lived in Ghana before coming to Kenya.
What surprised him most, he said, was that someone would
come all the way just for hook-ups.
But in his view, it is not about the hook-ups - it is about
how easy it is to get a woman in Kenya.
He explained that if a foreigner focuses on his mission or
business without chasing women, they will still come his way.
“The amount of babes coming to me, wa waa,” he said,
adding that being a Mzungu in Kenya makes one a “hot cake.”
Watch the video>>> below.
"In Kenya, you talk nice to her, she is yours" - Mzungu man shares his thoughts after the Russian guy saga, says it's easy for them because they are white. pic.twitter.com/m6ug466aov— KENYA GOSSIP HUB (@kenyasgossips) February 14, 2026
