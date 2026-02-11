What is happening to former nominated Senator MILLICENT OMANGA - See her latest PHOTO that has set tongues wagging!







Wednesday, February 11, 2026 - Former nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, has set social media abuzz after sharing a photo that revealed a noticeably slimmer figure.

Known for her flamboyant lifestyle and bold public persona, Omanga’s latest appearance has ignited speculation among fans and followers.

The image, posted on her social platforms, quickly drew attention, with many netizens remarking on her drastic weight loss.

Some suggested that she may have joined the growing trend among Kenyan celebrities experimenting with weight‑loss drugs, a craze that has recently dominated conversations in lifestyle and entertainment circles.

While Omanga has yet to address the chatter, online users were quick to dismiss the possibility of her transformation being the result of regular gym workouts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST