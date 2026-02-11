SHOCK as unknown individuals dump a coffin near Makueni County Assembly speaker’s home with letter listing MCAs marked for ‘sacrifice’ (PHOTO)







Wednesday, February 11, 2026 - Residents of Makueni County were left in shock after unknown individuals dumped a coffin near the junction leading to the home of the County Assembly Speaker, triggering fear and anxiety within the local leadership.

According to sources, the suspicious coffin was discovered abandoned by the roadside, raising an alarm among residents and security personnel.

Upon inspection, a letter was found inside the coffin listing the names of several Members of County Assembly (MCAs), who were ominously described as being marked for “sacrifice.”

Local leaders and residents have termed the act intimidating and unsettling, calling for swift investigations to identify those responsible.

See photo.

