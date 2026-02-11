MOSIRIA recounts how a Nairobi man was conned KSh150,000 while trying to join Freemasonry - “Yaani aliibiwa na shetani hii town”

Wednesday, February
11, 2026 - Nairobi County Chief Officer for Citizen Engagement and Customer
Service, Geoffrey Mosiria, has shared details of a bizarre scam that saw a man
lose more than Ksh150,000 in his quest to join Freemasonry.
In an interview with a local media outlet on Wednesday,
February 11th, 2026, Mosiria recalled how the man believed he could
help him after being promised wealth.
“Yaani aliibiwa na shetani hii town. Alikwa anataka kuingia
Freemasonry, akaambiwa atakuwa tajiri wa kutajika. Akaambiwa hii sasa
tunakuregister alafu ukiingia utapatana na Lucifer,” Mosiria said. (Loosely
translated: “Satan conned him in this city. He wanted to join Freemasonry and
was assured that he would be wealthy and meet Lucifer.”)
The victim was directed to supposed offices near Uhuru Park,
prompting him to reach out to Mosiria.
The county official explained that his previous visit to the
building in his official capacity made the man believe he could assist.
“Alinipigia kuniambie nimsaidie nimpeleke hapo Freemasons
kwa sababu tuliendanga kuchukua rates zetu hawakua wamelipa,” Mosiria
recounted. (Translation:
He called me and requested assistance in taking him to the building, as we had
previously gone there to collect rates.)
The man shared messages from an individual identified as
“Chief Benard,” who promised to connect him to Lucifer once he received a
registration number.
Each step of the elaborate scheme required payment,
eventually draining the victim of over Ksh150,000.
Mosiria even shared screenshots of the exchanges, showing how the fraudsters manipulated the man’s desperation with promises of wealth and protection.
