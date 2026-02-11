MOSIRIA recounts how a Nairobi man was conned KSh150,000 while trying to join Freemasonry - “Yaani aliibiwa na shetani hii town”







Wednesday, February 11, 2026 - Nairobi County Chief Officer for Citizen Engagement and Customer Service, Geoffrey Mosiria, has shared details of a bizarre scam that saw a man lose more than Ksh150,000 in his quest to join Freemasonry.

In an interview with a local media outlet on Wednesday, February 11th, 2026, Mosiria recalled how the man believed he could help him after being promised wealth.

“Yaani aliibiwa na shetani hii town. Alikwa anataka kuingia Freemasonry, akaambiwa atakuwa tajiri wa kutajika. Akaambiwa hii sasa tunakuregister alafu ukiingia utapatana na Lucifer,” Mosiria said. (Loosely translated: “Satan conned him in this city. He wanted to join Freemasonry and was assured that he would be wealthy and meet Lucifer.”)

The victim was directed to supposed offices near Uhuru Park, prompting him to reach out to Mosiria.

The county official explained that his previous visit to the building in his official capacity made the man believe he could assist.

“Alinipigia kuniambie nimsaidie nimpeleke hapo Freemasons kwa sababu tuliendanga kuchukua rates zetu hawakua wamelipa,” Mosiria recounted. (Translation: He called me and requested assistance in taking him to the building, as we had previously gone there to collect rates.)

The man shared messages from an individual identified as “Chief Benard,” who promised to connect him to Lucifer once he received a registration number.

Each step of the elaborate scheme required payment, eventually draining the victim of over Ksh150,000.

Mosiria even shared screenshots of the exchanges, showing how the fraudsters manipulated the man’s desperation with promises of wealth and protection.





