Watch the moment a man tried to breach President RUTO’s security during the Nyota programme in Wajir, forcing his ADC to act fast - Ni Kama Movie

Thursday, February 12, 2026 - There was drama at Wajir Stadium, where President William Ruto was launching the Nyota programme after a man attempted to breach his security.
A video shared online shows the unidentified man emerging
from the crowd and suddenly rushing towards the podium, catching the President
and those around him off guard.
However, the President’s hawk-eyed Aide-de-Camp (ADC)
reacted swiftly, moving in quickly to restrain the man before he could get any
closer.
The tense moment briefly caused panic among security
officers and the crowd.
Moments later, President Ruto was heard instructing his
security team not to harass the man.
“Achana na yeye. Acha akae hapo. Nitakutana na yeye,”
he said, as the crowd erupted in cheers.
The incident has sparked mixed reactions online, with some
netizens questioning whether it was staged.
