Watch the moment a man tried to breach President RUTO’s security during the Nyota programme in Wajir, forcing his ADC to act fast - Ni Kama Movie







Thursday, February 12, 2026 - There was drama at Wajir Stadium, where President William Ruto was launching the Nyota programme after a man attempted to breach his security.

A video shared online shows the unidentified man emerging from the crowd and suddenly rushing towards the podium, catching the President and those around him off guard.

However, the President’s hawk-eyed Aide-de-Camp (ADC) reacted swiftly, moving in quickly to restrain the man before he could get any closer.

The tense moment briefly caused panic among security officers and the crowd.

Moments later, President Ruto was heard instructing his security team not to harass the man.

“Achana na yeye. Acha akae hapo. Nitakutana na yeye,” he said, as the crowd erupted in cheers.

The incident has sparked mixed reactions online, with some netizens questioning whether it was staged.

Watch the video>>> below

Presidential Escort Unit

Officer amepiga uyu jama spear moja weuh…. pic.twitter.com/7L1y2OO6iG — limitless Media Ke (@LimitlessKe95) February 12, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST