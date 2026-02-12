Bullish GACHAGUA fires back at Health CS ADEN DUALE after he challenged him to a debate - “Laughable”









Thursday, February 12, 2026 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed Health Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale’s call for a televised debate.

In a statement on Thursday, February 12th, Gachagua brushed off the challenge, saying he cannot engage with “employees of President William Ruto.”

He insisted that the only debate he will participate in is the presidential face-off with Ruto ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

“I have heard an employee of William Ruto was inviting me to some debate. Laughable.”

“I don’t debate or engage employees of William Ruto.”

“I am only available for one debate with the Ruto team, the Presidential Debate next year between Mr. William Ruto and I,” Gachagua declared.

The remarks followed Duale’s fiery statement on Wednesday, February 11th, during the disbursement of NYOTA funds at Garissa High School.

The CS had challenged Gachagua to a debate on development in North Eastern Kenya, even proposing Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange Live as the venue.

“Let us meet at Jeff Koinange’s bench. I will challenge you. Let’s meet there, I am ready,” Duale said.

This exchange comes after Gachagua’s recent criticism of Northern Kenya leaders, accusing them of misusing funds meant for development.

He argued that residents have faced marginalization, not only from successive Governments but also from their own elected leaders and clan elders.

