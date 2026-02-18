Was the Russian tourist, who had MECHI with several Kenyan LADIES and shared the videos online, carrying a deadly STI? This VIDEO has shocked netizens!







Wednesday, February 18, 2026 - Shocking allegations have emerged against the Russian tourist accused of secretly filming intimate encounters with Kenyan women and leaking the footage online.

The Russian man lured women to his apartment, where he allegedly used smart glasses to record their private moments without consent.

The leaked clips have sparked outrage across social media, with many condemning the blatant violation of privacy.

The Director of Criminal Investigations has since launched a probe into the matter, underscoring the seriousness of the allegations.

Adding fuel to the fire, speculation now swirls that the tourist may have been carrying a s3xually transmitted infection (STI).

In several videos, he appears to scratch his groin repeatedly, fueling fears of possible exposure.

All women who may have interacted with him have been urged to seek immediate medical attention as a precautionary measure.

The Russian surely had STI.

See how he kept scratching his crotch everytime? pic.twitter.com/GvTNzrel0P — Omosh (@omondike_) February 17, 2026

