Another Kenyan LADY opens up on her shocking encounter with the Russian tourist, reveals what he did to her after giving her Ksh 1,000 (VIDEO)







Wednesday, February 18, 2026 - Another Kenyan woman has come forward to share her unsettling experience with the notorious Russian tourist accused of recording intimate encounters with local women and leaking the videos online.

Speaking candidly in an interview with a local podcaster, the woman revealed that she first met the man in Ruaka, Nairobi, where he casually handed her his phone number.

A few days later, she reached out via text - a decision that quickly spiraled into a disturbing ordeal.

According to her account, the tourist pressured her into video calling him unclothed.

Shockingly, he later sent her Ksh 1,000 as a form of “reward.”

She clarified that she never met him physically, but their virtual interactions escalated, with the man persistently urging her to perform outrageous acts on camera.

Her story adds to the growing list of victims, as the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has officially launched a probe into the scandal.

In a strongly worded statement, the DCI condemned the alleged acts:

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has noted with grave concern the alleged non-consensual recording and subsequent circulation of intimate videos involving Kenyan women by a suspected Russian national.”

“The DCI strongly condemns these reported acts, which constitute serious violations of privacy, personal dignity, and the rights of victims as enshrined in the Constitution of Kenya.”

Watch the video>>> below.

A victim of Russian guy explains how she met the guy pic.twitter.com/k4tHnVRCXO — Boniface (@kilundeezy) February 17, 2026

