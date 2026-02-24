Was MONICAH NYAMBURA, the Githurai 45 massage LADY brutally murdered living in fear? Leaked message raises questions (LOOK)







Tuesday, February 24, 2026 - The brutal murder of Monicah Nyambura, the Githurai 45 massage lady, has shocked Kenyans and raised questions about whether she had been living in fear prior to her death.

A private message sent by Monicah in December last year has begun circulating online.

In the message, she asked for short-term accommodation, citing concerns for her safety.

Part of the message reads: “Niko na kwangu lakini nataka kuhepa kiasi.”

The revelation has led many to speculate that Monicah may have received threats or felt unsafe in her residence.

Neighbors have also indicated that different men frequently visited her rented house, adding to concerns over her safety in the weeks leading up to her death.

Monicah’s lifeless body was discovered in her rented house last week, prompting detectives to launch a thorough investigation into her murder.

Authorities are examining her communications to identify the perpetrator.

