OGOPA MARAFIKI! DJ‘s wife snatched by his best friend, a man he trusted like a brother (PHOTOs)







Monday, February 2, 2026 - What started as a tight brotherhood has ended in heartbreak and betrayal after popular South African entertainer, DJ Zonzo, lost his wife to his own best friend, a man he trusted.

In a story that has sparked a buzz online, the entertainer is said to have been taken by surprise after discovering that his close friend had secretly developed a relationship with his wife behind his back.

“They used to eat from the same plate. They were like brothers,” said one friend who knows them personally.

But in a shocking twist, the same friend is now reportedly married to Zonzo’s former wife.

The betrayal has sparked heated reactions online, with many warning men to be careful about the company they keep.

The Kenyan DAILY POST