Hajavaa Nini!! This bold slay queen was spotted playing pool game at a city club while dressed to turn heads - Men are salivating (VIDEO)







Monday, February 02, 2026 - A video of a confident lady enjoying a pool game at a popular city club has set social media ablaze, thanks to her bold and daring outfit.

The clip shows her striking shots with ease while dressed in an attire that not only turned heads but also left little to the imagination.

For many, it was a statement of confidence; for others, it pushed the boundaries of nightlife fashion.

Ladies often go to great lengths to stand out when hitting the club scene, but this particular look has stirred mixed reactions.

Some netizens have lauded her fearless style and self-assurance, while others, especially men, focused on her curves, flooding comment sections with cheeky banter.

Watch the video>>> below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST